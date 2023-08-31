Tragic Incident on NYC’s Upper West Side Leaves Four Dead Including 2 Toddlers and ‘Loving and Devoted’ Mom

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in New York City’s Upper West Side when four family members were discovered deceased in their apartment. The victims have been identified as Edison Lopez, 41, his fiancé Aleksandra “Ola” Witek, 40, and their young sons, Lucian, 3, and Calvin, 1. All of them suffered fatal stab wounds.

The tragic discovery was made by Lopez’s father and Witek’s brother after they became concerned about not hearing from the family. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Those who knew the family were in shock. Lopez’s father described both adults as level-headed individuals and was unaware of any issues within the family. Neighbors and friends recalled their warm interactions with the family and spoke highly of Edison and Ola, according to the New York Post.

Edison, who had deep ties to the apartment building, had assumed the role of building superintendent from his father. Ola remembered as a dedicated mom, was also a NYC school teacher who deeply influenced her children’s growth.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Ola’s memory, where her family paints a picture of a devoted mother who proudly shared her Polish heritage and cultural values with her children.