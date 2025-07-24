Kohberger Snubs Mother and Sister After Receiving Four Life Sentences

Bryan Kohberger, the man who confessed to the chilling murders of four University of Idaho students, was sentenced this week—and let’s just say, his silence spoke volumes. After receiving four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole, Kohberger didn’t utter a single word to his mom or sister, who sat quietly in the courtroom.

According to The New York Times, the courtroom was thick with emotion on Wednesday, July 23, as Kohberger learned his fate. His mother, Maryann Kohberger, visibly shaken, was spotted shuddering and at one point burying her face in her hands. It was a heartbreaking scene for the Kohberger family, who had just watched their son and brother sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kohberger’s sister, Amanda, was also present, sitting beside their mother in one of the only family appearances since the case began. The two were reportedly escorted out of the courthouse by Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s public defender, and neither received so much as a glance from him as he left the room. No goodbye, no nod—just cold silence.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, for his sentencing hearing. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

There was one brief moment that might have been a glimmer of acknowledgment. After a short courtroom recess, Kohberger gave what The New York Times described as a “smile and nod” in his mother’s direction. But that was it. No words. No connection. The vibe? Awkward and devastating.

During the proceedings, the grandmother of victim Madison Mogen, Kim Cheeley, addressed not just the pain of the victims’ families but also acknowledged Kohberger’s family. “My heart aches for the kids’ roommates, and the families of the other victims, and also the family of the perpetrator,” she said. That comment added even more emotional weight to an already heavy day.

Kohberger’s sentencing wraps up a gruesome chapter that’s haunted the town of Moscow, Idaho, since November 2022. Three weeks before sentencing, he stood in the same Boise courtroom. He confessed to murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—all young students whose lives were cut tragically short.

In addition to the four life terms, Kohberger received another 10 years for burglary and was ordered to pay $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

As the hearing wrapped, Amanda appeared to be in a hurry to get out, walking quickly ahead of her mother, who wore oversized dark sunglasses—likely trying to shield herself from both cameras and grief.

It’s currently unclear whether Maryann or Amanda will get to see Kohberger again before he’s transferred out of the Ada County Jail and into the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections. For now, he’ll undergo a two-week evaluation before officials decide where to place him. Most likely, he’ll end up in Idaho’s maximum-security prison, though there’s talk he could be moved out of state due to the intense media attention surrounding his case.

