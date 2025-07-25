Lizzo Embraces Body Positivity with Bold Paris Looks and Back Fat Pride

Pop sensation Lizzo is once again making waves, this time from the rooftops of Paris, by turning body positivity into a statement of unapologetic confidence and high fashion.

The 37-year-old Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram Thursday to share her latest look from her European getaway, posing on a rooftop in a stunning metallic backless dress with the Eiffel Tower gleaming in the background.

“Issa back fat summer,” Lizzo boldly captioned the post, reclaiming the narrative around beauty standards and inspiring fans across the globe. The striking image quickly caught fire online, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comment section with praise. One fan excitedly wrote, “C’mon mermaid,” while another declared, “ATE and left no crumbs.”

Actress Kerry Washington added, “SUMMERING!!!!!!” in a burst of enthusiasm, and singer Natasha Bedingfield shared her admiration by commenting, “Ideal woman right here.” Shoniqua Shandai, star of Harlem, didn’t hold back either, proclaiming, “This is a Vogue cover!!”

The Parisian fashion statements didn’t stop there. Lizzo’s feed over the past week has been filled with bold and playful style moments, each with the iconic Eiffel Tower as her backdrop.

On July 20, she wowed fans in a chic ivory smocked two-piece ensemble featuring a crop top and bloomer-style shorts. She accessorized the look with yellow-tinted sunglasses and a black Celine handbag, giving off effortless summer glamour.

Just two days earlier, on July 18, she rocked a ruched blue halter top paired with matching pants, along with platinum blonde hair that later transitioned to jet-black, proving her ability to switch up her style with ease and flair.

These fashion-forward appearances come on the heels of Lizzo’s personal health milestone. In January, the singer announced that she had completed a “weight release goal,” though she emphasized her journey was never about conforming to traditional standards of beauty.

Lizzo has long been a vocal advocate for body acceptance and self-love, using her platform to challenge toxic beauty norms and redefine femininity on her own terms.

From sold-out concerts to red carpets and now the rooftops of Paris, Lizzo continues to radiate confidence, joy, and unapologetic authenticity.

Whether flaunting “back fat” in metallic couture or embracing bold new hair colors, Lizzo’s message is clear: self-love is always in style.