Leanna Lenee Opens Up About Online Hate and Healing

Leanna Lenee, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, has opened up in an emotional TikTok video about how relentless online hate nearly broke her. After months of being picked apart by internet trolls, Lenee finally shared just how deep the hurt ran and how her faith pulled her out of one of the darkest times in her life.

The video shows a raw, vulnerable moment. Lenee is fresh out of the shower, visibly crying, with a church sermon playing faintly in the background. She doesn’t say a word, but the caption says everything.

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” she wrote, reported the New York Post.

“I don’t even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”

It’s been a wild year for the couple. Hunter made history as only the second player from the University of Colorado to win the Heisman Trophy, and he was picked second overall by the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Draft. He and Lenee, who have been together since college, tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee ceremony with friends, family, and fans cheering them on.

But while Travis was making headlines on the field, Leanna became a lightning rod online. She was labeled a “gold digger” and accused of chasing fame. No matter how long they’d been together or how in love they clearly were, a wave of negativity followed her every move.

One moment that especially stirred up drama came during the Heisman ceremony. After Hunter’s name was called, his mom and coach Deion Sanders stood to cheer him on. Lenee sat briefly before hugging Hunter and sitting back down. That moment alone sent the internet into a spiral. Was she angry? Was she jealous? Entire threads popped up dissecting her expression and timing, with wild theories flying.

Trying to set the record straight, Lenee later posted an eight-minute video explaining what had happened and how the moment was misread. But the damage was done — the trolling only intensified.

Travis stepped in during a Twitch stream, defending his wife without hesitation. “She’s still sleeping, she’s slumped,” he told fans. “She drunk an OD amount tonight for no reason… Y’all hate on me then you go hate on my girl. I feel the same thing that she feels. We’re inseparable… If she’s hurting, I’m hurting.”

He also warned the people behind the hateful comments to back off. “Clickbait pages stop, y’all better stop I’m telling y’all. Something bad is gonna happen to y’all if you keep doing that. I ain’t playing.”

Through all the noise, Lenee’s recent TikTok wasn’t just about pain — it was about power. About finding herself again. Not through the approval of strangers, but through peace, faith, and a reminder that she is more than the internet’s perception.