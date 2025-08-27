Karoline Leavitt Calls Trump ‘Most Transparent President’ As People Wonder If She Knows What ‘Transparent’ Means

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after making an eyebrow-raising claim about President Donald Trump that didn’t exactly hold up. On X she posted, President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history!

Her tweet came as Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office on Monday to watch him sign executive orders aimed at banning flag burning and tackling cashless bail.

While Trump may have been “accessible” in that he spoke at length during the event—rambling through some wild and bizarre claims—it was the use of the word “transparent” that had people raising their eyebrows.

President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history! https://t.co/sGkMc2MV7L — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 25, 2025

Critics wasted no time pushing back, pointing out that Trump hasn’t exactly been the model of transparency during his presidency. One of the key examples they highlighted was his failure to release files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, something Trump and his allies had promised to do for years.

Epstein files? Transparency when he wants it…. — Chrisite (@Chrisite5) August 26, 2025

Beyond that, Trump has also faced criticism over his refusal to release his tax returns, something that was a major issue during his campaign and throughout his time in office. To add fuel to the fire, questions about his health have been swirling again, and he hasn’t been transparent about his medical records or given a complete picture of his health status.

It didn’t take long for Leavitt’s claim to fall apart, as critics reminded her—and anyone reading—that Trump’s track record on transparency is far from perfect. Instead, many pointed out that while Trump may have been visible during certain moments, he’s been far from forthcoming on several major issues.

Where are the Epstein files, the president’s medical records and full tax returns? https://t.co/Un3qGX95j8 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 26, 2025

He’s actually been very opaque and impulsive.



* No DOGE transparency

* Botched Epstein transparency

* No clear justification for Bolton raid

* Inconsistent Tariff Policy

* Incoherent answers to questions that randomly deviate into side tangents



Transparency isn’t just about… https://t.co/klpLhMceUb — Elisha Miller (@EJColMill) August 26, 2025

This is pretty funny. Do you have anymore @PressSec ? https://t.co/M5j4j0Bk02 — Connor Fabiano (@connorfabiano) August 26, 2025