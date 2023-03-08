A Virginia homeowner shot a naked woman in the leg after she allegedly broke into his home and attacked him with a frying pan, according to authorities. On Feb. 26, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Loafers Rest Road in Austinsville and found Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that the shooting was the result of a breaking and entering,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday Facebook post. “The homeowner, who heard a noise at the rear area of the home, went to the kitchen and observed an unclothed female, who was unknown to the homeowner, coming into the rear door at which time [she] began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron fry pan in the head.”

The victim was eventually able to kick Locklear out of his house and lock the door next to him. According to Fox News, Locklear allegedly then went onto the homeowner’s back porch and “began turning off all the electrical breakers to the home and began beating on the kitchen window,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to authorities, she yelled at the victim to “get out of her house or she was going to kill him” and began beating on the victim’s door, at which point he discharged a firearm and shot Locklear in the leg. Locklear was charged with felony breaking and entering while armed, assault and battery, and property damage in Virginia.

The suspect, 35, is being held without bond in Carroll County General District Court pending her arraignment. After Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks determined that the homeowner was acting in self-defense, he was not charged.