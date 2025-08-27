Vanity Fair’s New Boss Thinks Melania Trump Could Be the Next Cover Star; Employees Lash Out Over Proposal

The new global editorial director of Vanity Fair, Mark Guiducci, is already in hot water after hinting that Melania Trump might grace the cover of the magazine. Since taking over the iconic publication, Guiducci has made a bold move to shake things up, pushing out longtime writers and bringing in fresh staff to leave his mark on the Condé Nast brand.

But one decision might be going too far for some staffers: the prospect of putting Melania Trump, the first lady, on the cover. According to a report from The New York Post, the idea has sparked serious backlash from those still working at the magazine.

One editor, speaking to The Daily Mail, didn’t hold back, saying, “I will walk out the motherf–-ing door, and half my staff will follow me.” Another staffer echoed the sentiment, adding, “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.” The editor continued, “If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it.”

Vanity Fair’s new editor, Mark Guiducci, is facing backlash after suggesting Melania Trump could appear on the cover. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The frustration is clear, with one person simply stating, “It sickens me – even the idea of it.” Staff members seem deeply opposed to the idea of featuring Melania Trump, who has long been a controversial figure, on such a prominent platform.

Melania Trump’s failure to land a cover on a major fashion magazine has long been a thorn in the side of her husband, President Donald Trump. In fact, NBC News reported in 2018 that her lack of a cover has irritated him, noting a “clear reluctance among editors to put themselves in the cross-hairs of the culture wars.” The fear of backlash from readers and advertisers has made editors hesitant to feature the first lady, especially since she’s so closely tied to her husband, who is no stranger to controversy.

This unease goes back decades. Donald Trump himself was famously labeled a “short-fingered vulgarian” by Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter in the late 1980s when he worked at Spy magazine. It seems that the Trump brand continues to stir up strong feelings among those in the media world, and Guiducci’s suggestion is only adding fuel to the fire.

As the debate over Melania Trump’s potential cover continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Guiducci will handle the backlash. But one thing is clear: this decision is putting his leadership to the test.

