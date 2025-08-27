Missing Texas Woman Found Living with Mysterious ‘Lost Tribe’ in Scottish Forest

A woman from Texas who was reported missing has been discovered living in the woods of Scotland with a mysterious group calling themselves the Kingdom of Kubala. The group, which is based in the Jedburgh forest, about 41 miles south of Edinburgh, is made up of individuals who believe they are reclaiming land taken from their ancestors. According to a UK media report, the Kingdom of Kubala is led by King Atehene, a 36-year-old who was once an opera singer under the name Kofi Offeh, and his wife, Queen Nandi. Also living with them is the woman, Kaura Taylor, now known as Asnat, who was the missing Texan.

In a video message shared by the group, Taylor, now calling herself Asnat, responded directly to the news of her disappearance. “To the U.K. authorities, obviously, I am not missing,” she said, adding, “Leave me alone. I am an adult, not a helpless child.” It’s unclear exactly when Taylor was reported missing or why her family had lost track of her location.

The group has reportedly been served with eviction notices and was targeted in an attack involving someone setting fire to one of their tents. Despite this, they claim they do not follow local laws, instead adhering to their own spiritual beliefs. “We live a very simple life of returning to innocence,” King Atehene explained. “We connect to nature.

The group is led by 36-year-old King Atehene—formerly an opera singer known as Kofi Offeh—alongside his wife, Queen Nandi, and their handmaiden, Taylor, who now goes by Asnat. (Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)

We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah,” he told The Independent.

Atehene added that while Britain claims to be tolerant, his group has faced ongoing challenges. He expressed that his community had been subjected to eviction notices and even an attack in which one of their tents was set on fire. The King believes the authorities don’t understand or accept their way of life.

“We do not believe that any authority owns the land,” King Atehene said. “The earth belongs to the father. We do not know about any eviction. All we know is that we are here to stay and establish our authority and power, just like our ancestors did.”

A Texas woman who had been reported missing by her family was discovered living with a so-called ‘African’ tribe in a Scottish forest. (Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)

The group’s belief system is deeply tied to what they call “The Prophecy,” which suggests that after 400 years of being “lost” in captivity, their ancestors will return to Scotland. “I am following the ancestral call and the call of the gods,” Atehene continued. “It is a journey of hope — a pilgrimage.”

Queen Nandi, a 43-year-old formerly known as Jean Gasho, also shared her thoughts on social media, claiming that their return to Scotland is about reclaiming the land their ancestors once called home. She added that the Jacobites, whom they believe were black, were deported during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

The situation in Jedburgh is still evolving. Local authorities are working with Police Scotland to manage the presence of the Kingdom of Kubala in the forest, offering housing advice and support services, but it’s unclear how many people are currently living with the group.

In the meantime, the Kingdom of Kubala’s quest for identity and land continues, as they hope to unite other “lost tribes” and fulfill their vision of a “Second Exodus” in Scotland.

More News: