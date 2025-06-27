A Florida middle school teacher is in serious trouble after police say she had a sexual relationship with a student, right inside her classroom. Sarah Jacas, a 32-year-old math teacher at Corner Lake Middle School in Orange County, was arrested this week following disturbing allegations that she preyed on a teenage boy who was just 14 at the time.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, the now-16-year-old victim told investigators that the illegal encounters happened between December 2022 and April 2023. The boy claimed he would eat lunch in Jacas’ classroom because he struggled to fit in with other kids. What started as an innocent refuge allegedly turned into something much darker.

The school district quickly distanced itself from Jacas after the scandal broke. “That individual is a 10-month employee and is not working at OCPS during the summer break,” a spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools told Fox News Digital. Meanwhile, the school’s principal sent a message to parents, saying, “I can assure you I take all allegations very seriously and there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement and the district’s Office of Professional Standards.”

According to the school’s website, Sarah Jacas teaches at Corner Lake Middle School in Orlando. (Google Maps)

The principal added, “Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this person will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation.”

But the story gets even messier. Court documents reveal that Jacas and the student allegedly kept in touch through text messages until the boy’s parents found out and put a stop to it. Not to be deterred, Jacas reportedly switched to Instagram to continue the inappropriate communication.

The whole thing finally blew up when Jacas’s husband discovered the relationship and threatened to report her, according to the affidavit. Now, she’s facing serious legal consequences. Court records show Jacas has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and one count of soliciting sexual conduct as an authority figure. Her bond was set at $19,000—but that’s the least of her worries.

Cases like this are every parent’s worst nightmare, and it raises tough questions about how schools monitor teacher-student interactions. For now, the investigation is ongoing, and Jacas’ future—both professionally and legally—hangs in the balance.