Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Moved to Cushy Texas Prison and Everyone’s Asking What’s Really Going On

The Trump administration is facing heat after convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was quietly moved to a much more comfortable prison, sparking outrage from victims and fresh accusations of preferential treatment.

Maxwell, 63, was transferred from the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a low-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, on Friday. The new facility, located conveniently close to her family, offers far more relaxed conditions—including a game room, arts and crafts classes, and access to video calls.

Critics say the move reeks of special treatment, especially considering the Bureau of Prisons reportedly waived a policy that typically prevents convicted sex offenders from being housed in such low-security facilities. The transfer came shortly after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spent two days interviewing Maxwell about Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile network and possible connections.

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to Cushy Texas Prison and People Are Furious (Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)



When asked by the Daily Beast about the controversial switch, a senior administration official tried to downplay it, saying, “Any false assertion this individual was given preferential treatment is absurd. Prisoners are routinely moved in some instances due to death threats, and significant safety and danger concerns.”

Still, the White House has yet to say whether Maxwell specifically received any threats. Neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Maxwell’s legal team responded to requests for comment.

But sources close to the case claim that threats were very real. One insider told the Daily Mail that Maxwell was seen as “a snitch” by fellow inmates after cooperating with Blanche. According to the source, “there were very real and very credible threats on her life” while she was at Tallahassee.

For many of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims, though, the justification rings hollow. In a joint statement, two of Maxwell’s accusers and the family of Virginia Giuffre—a key accuser who tragically died by suicide—blasted the move as a betrayal.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who physically assaulted minor children on multiple occasions, and she should never be shown any leniency,” they said. “Yet, without any notification to the Maxwell victims, the government overnight has moved Maxwell to a minimum security luxury prison in Texas. This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes.”

The Bryan facility is about as gentle as federal prison gets. It’s designated the lowest security level, with open dorm-style living, educational courses, and other amenities. Among the other inmates? Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is still fighting her 20-year sentence. She’s asking the Supreme Court to overturn her 2021 conviction and has also petitioned Congress for support in a clemency deal that would exchange her cooperation for a reduced sentence.

Trump Administration Slammed After Maxwell Transferred to Comfy Jail Near Family (Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)



And then there’s talk of a pardon from Donald Trump. Maxwell is reportedly seeking one, and Trump has not ruled it out. “I’m allowed to do it,” he said, though he added he hadn’t thought much about it.

But not everyone in his own party is on board. One Republican senator told The Hill off the record, “It’s ridiculous that he would consider shortening a sentence for somebody who aided and abetted sexual trafficking as she did. She’s trafficking underage children. I can’t imagine anything she could say could nullify her heinous crimes.”

Despite the denials, this unexpected transfer has stirred serious suspicion—and many are now wondering what Maxwell might be offering in return.