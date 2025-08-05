The holiday season is already starting to sparkle at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and Melania Trump just made it official. The First Lady announced that applications are now open for volunteers and performers to take part in the White House Christmas festivities this year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of helping deck the halls of one of the most iconic homes in America or performing your heart out in front of holiday guests, now’s your chance. The Trumps are keeping this festive tradition alive, and they’re inviting people from all across the country to be part of it.

Melania Trump Wants You to Help Decorate the White House for Christmas This Year (Getty Images)



Whether you live in the heart of New York City or a small town in Idaho, you can throw your hat in the ring. Applications are open for the 2025 Christmas season, and the clock is ticking. You have until Friday, September 5, at 5:00 PM ET to submit yours. And if you’re selected, you’ll hear back by Monday, October 13, also by 5 PM ET.

Of course, this isn’t an all-expenses-paid gig. If you’re selected, you’re on the hook for your travel, accommodations, and any personal expenses. But for many, the chance to be part of a White House tradition like this is more than worth it.

If you want to volunteer as a decorator, you have to be at least 18 years old and apply as an individual. No group sign-ups for that one. The actual decorating happens during Thanksgiving week from November 24 through November 30, reported the Independent. So, if you’re free that week and love everything from untangling lights to hanging garland with surgical precision, this might be your moment.

And if performing is more your speed, the White House is looking for singers, musicians, and school bands or choirs to help bring that classic holiday magic to life. The performances take place during the holiday open houses in December, so there’s plenty of opportunity to shine.

This has become a beloved tradition under President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady, and the invitation is open to everyone across the nation. It’s more than just a festive opportunity. For many, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of a living piece of history.

You Can Perform at the White House This Holiday Season, But There’s a Deadline (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)



Past years have brought together a heartwarming mix of volunteers and performers who all share a love of the season. Whether you’re a seasoned decorator with a passion for pinecones or a high school student who dreams of performing in front of dignitaries, this is one of those rare opportunities where anyone can take part in something truly special.

So if you want to be part of the magic this year, don’t wait. Applications are already rolling in, and the deadline’s going to come up faster than you think. Get your name in the mix and you just might find yourself spending the holidays helping make the White House look and sound as festive as ever.