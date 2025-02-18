Florida Woman Allegedly Attacks Man with Garden Hoe After He Cancels Plans

A Florida woman is back behind bars after allegedly attacking a man with a garden hoe—because he canceled plans with her.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Melanie Davis had plans to “hang out” with a man last week, but when he backed out, things took a violent turn. Instead of moving on, Davis reportedly showed up at his home in Frostproof, Florida, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, screaming outside his house.

The situation escalated quickly. Investigators say Davis climbed over a fence to get onto the property, forced her way inside, and started punching the man. But she didn’t stop there—at some point, she grabbed a garden hoe and struck him with it, leaving him with a deep cut on his arm.

Deputies arrived on the scene and took Davis into custody while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Now, she’s facing some serious charges, including armed burglary with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery, and criminal mischief.

If this sounds extreme, Davis’ track record suggests it’s not entirely out of character. She has a long history with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, dating all the way back to 1997 when she was just 19 and was first charged with battery.

Since then, she’s been arrested in Polk County a staggering 27 times for various offenses, including petty theft and battery causing serious injury. Most recently, in March 2024, she was booked for domestic violence against someone over the age of 65.

With this latest arrest, Davis is once again behind bars, and authorities aren’t taking her actions lightly.