“Thanks Y’all for Saving My Life”: Rihanna Overcome with Emotion as A$AP Rocky is Found Not Guilty

A$AP Rocky is officially a free man, and Rihanna couldn’t hold back her emotions as the verdict was read in his felony assault trial.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was acquitted of all charges on Tuesday by a Los Angeles jury, marking the end of a high-profile case that could have resulted in a 24-year prison sentence.

As the jury announced their decision, Rihanna, his longtime partner and mother of his children, was visibly moved, her eyes welling up with tears. Rocky wasted no time embracing her, overwhelmed with relief and gratitude for the jury’s decision.

“Thanks y’all for saving my life,” he reportedly told the panel of seven women and five men as he left the courtroom, according to the Associated Press.

According to Daily Mail, the jury reached a unanimous decision after just about three hours of deliberation following last week’s intense closing arguments.

Rocky had been facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. However, the jury found reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case, leading to his acquittal.

Risking It All for Innocence

Before the trial, the rapper had been offered a plea deal that would have required him to serve only six months in jail in exchange for admitting guilt. However, he turned it down, choosing to fight the charges in court. It was a risky move—one that could have cost him decades behind bars—but he maintained his innocence, placing his faith in the jury.

His gamble paid off.

Rihanna Stands by His Side

Throughout the legal battle, Rihanna remained a source of strength for Rocky. The Diamonds singer, 35, attended parts of the trial, sometimes even bringing their two young sons—2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers—to show their support.

As the trial neared its conclusion, Rihanna was present for some of the closing arguments, standing firmly by her partner’s side. Now, with the case behind them, the power couple can finally move forward, focusing on their family and future together.

For Rocky, the not-guilty verdict is more than just legal relief—it’s a second chance at life.