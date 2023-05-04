After a DNA test, a desperate pregnant woman who chose adoption is reunited with her child 33 years later

Melanie Pressley was faced with a difficult decision at 18 years old when she found out she was pregnant. The father of her child wasn’t interested in being a dad, but Melanie wanted her baby to have both a mother and a father.

She decided to give her child up for adoption as she knew her financial situation was not stable enough to support a child alone. Melanie was heartbroken when her son was adopted by the Vossler family, but she went on to marry and have three more children.

Greg Vossler, Melanie’s biological son, was adopted by the Vossler family and learned about his adoption when he was 10 years old. As an adult with a family of his own, Greg became curious about his biological mother and decided to take a DNA test.

He was surprised to find out that Melanie had also taken the test after her mother’s death. The two found each other online and met in person in Ohio in June 2021.

During their reunion, Greg got to meet 20 of his blood relatives, including his half-brother and two half-sisters, while Melanie met Greg’s wife and two sons. Greg expressed that life has a funny way of giving you what you need, not what you want, and he believes that their families needed each other.

Melanie said that her heart filled up again when she held her son for the first time in over 30 years. She believes that there is no shame in giving someone up for adoption and that there are loving couples out there who cannot have children but would love to raise a child. Melanie spoke highly of the life that the Vossler family provided for Greg, describing him as a well-mannered and successful individual.