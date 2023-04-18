Detroit Grandmother Raising All 12 of Her Daughter’s Children After She Dies Giving Birth

After her 35-year-old daughter passed away during childbirth, leaving the grandmother in Detroit, Michigan, to raise all 12 of her children, the grandmother is seeking explanations. As of right now, I simply have a lot of questions, Patricia Pouncey told CNN on Monday. “I always ask myself, ‘What went wrong?'”

According to the grandma, Pouncey’s daughter Nikita Washington visited Detroit’s Harper University Hospital by herself in December because her husband was a prisoner.

She underwent a Cesarean section on the evening of December 22 and delivered a healthy baby boy; however, the family learned the following day that she had died as a result of complications from the procedure.

According to a death certificate from the Wayne County Clerk that CNN was able to get, Washington passed away from “complications following repeated Cesarean sections” and a “postpartum hemorrhage.”

“I haven’t spoken to any hospital personnel. They have not communicated with me in any way. I only have a death certificate “told CNN, Pouncey. Pouncey noted that the family is still awaiting the findings of an autopsy in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit.

“I want to know if she passed away naturally. I’d like to know if one of those doctors accomplished anything as well “Pouncey murmured. “I’m offended and perplexed.”

Pouncey is now responsible for raising all 12 of her daughter’s children, whose ages range from 3 months to 19 years old, as the family struggles to cope with the loss and move on after Washington’s passing.

Pouncey said of bringing the kids under one roof, “I already thought about it, and I’m going to battle to keep them together and keep them with me.” She continued, “I’m simply trapped right now. “My house is too small, and I have all 12 of her kids living with me right now,” she said.