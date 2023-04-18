Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message with fans after coronation snub

On Twitter, Sarah Ferguson appealed to her followers in a heartfelt way. The 63-year-old shared a link to a Just Giving page created for her pal who has MND. The woman was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996. (motor neuron disease).

John Chart and a fantastic Pilgrim Bandits team reached Everest base camp earlier this month, and John Chart then made two skydives from a helicopter at 23,000 feet in front of Mount Everest. He is currently making his way from base camp to Camp 1.

This is the final voyage of my friend John Chart, Sarah informed her fans. John, an MND patient, climbs Mount Everest to raise awareness of the disease and the need for more research.

Give to John in support of the cause of finding a cure.

Sarah and Prince Andrew were observed on Sunday leaving their Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in a car. She was in the back seat of a Range Rover being driven out of the complex by Prince Andrew, who was dressed in a navy sweater over a red shirt. She was wearing a tan blazer, a shirt, and black spectacles.

There hasn’t been much information released regarding the guest list; Prince Harry’s attendance, albeit without his wife Meghan Markle and their children, was just recently confirmed.

Nevertheless, Sarah gave a hint that she hadn’t been chosen when she appeared on Loose Women last month.

She discussed her plans for the big day while promoting her new book on the program. “As for me, I’ll be having a little tea party, eating a chicken sandwich in honor of the coronation, and hanging the bunting.

I would be really thrilled if it happened,” stated Sarah. “I also enjoy watching it on television since you can hear a lot on television. “The commentators are always excellent, and then everyone comes back, including the family, but I don’t anticipate much because I’m divorced from him [Prince Andrew],” she said.

You cannot be divorced and then declare, “I want this,” so you cannot have it both ways. Either you get in, or you don’t. “I think it’s really awesome to be so supportive, and then when all the family comes home, I know all the ins and outs from television commentators,” she concluded.

A source close to Sarah stated that although she will witness the ceremony from a distance, she will later join the family for a private celebration.