Simon Cowell shares rare photo of himself to make exciting announcement – fans react

Simon Cowell doesn’t often post pictures of himself that aren’t associated with his popular TV programs, like America’s Got Talent or Britain’s Got Talent, but on Monday he made an exception to make a thrilling revelation.

The music entrepreneur, 63, posed with three musicians, including his newest signing, John Samuel, inside a stunning home with breathtaking sea views.

I’m delighted to share that we have signed a wonderful new songwriter/producer @johnsamuel, and in the very near future I’m going to start sharing some new songs that I particularly enjoy,” he tweeted accompanying the picture.

John tweeted the same image and a nice video of Simon giving him a hug after the deal, which you can see below. Simon defines himself as a music producer on his official Instagram and has already incorporated “Syco publishing” to describe his new endeavor.

Now able to talk about something that has been kept quiet for a while, he continued. I’m incredibly thrilled to officially join the Syco family and work with such a distinguished set of individuals. We appreciate everyone’s belief, faith, and greatness in this.

Anything is possible if you have the proper team. He continued, “Special mention to Chris & Tayla, you two are unstoppable,” mentioning the other two individuals in the picture.

As soon as they heard, fans praised the fresh alliance. One person wrote: “Legend in the making, amazing move!” while another added: “You’ll be glad you signed him, genius producer and artist.”

“@Johnsamuel is the real deal,” said a third. Simon’s appearance was questioned by many other fans, which the celebrity recently addressed. In a recent interview with The Mirror, he admitted: “I think it’s hysterical. It just makes me laugh, really. Not even a facelift has been performed on me.

“I’ve had some Botox or whatever, but nothing major. Yes, it does make me laugh when I hear about this stuff.