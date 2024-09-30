Jennifer Garner’s Grocery Run with Son Samuel Amid Ben Affleck’s Divorce Struggles

Jennifer Garner was spotted out and about with her youngest son, Samuel, just days after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, took their daughter Seraphina on a Halloween shopping spree. The 13 Going on 30 star, who shares three children with Affleck, looked relaxed as she spent time with 12-year-old Samuel on a casual Sunday grocery run.

Dressed in light blue jeans, a black-and-white striped shirt, and a black cardigan, the 52-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic as she loaded groceries into her car. She completed her look with comfortable sneakers, a messy ponytail, sunglasses, and dangling pearl earrings. Samuel, embracing a cozy style, wore a graphic T-shirt paired with plaid trousers for the outing.

The mother-son duo seemed in good spirits as they spent quality time together, with Garner carrying a loaf of bread under her arm and juggling keys and other necessities in her hands.

After loading groceries into her car, she was spotted returning the shopping cart with her son by her side. For the outing, the 13 Going on 30 star looked effortlessly stylish in jeans and sneakers. (©BackGrid)

The low-key outing comes as Garner and Affleck continue to co-parent their three children—18-year-old Violet, who is currently attending Yale University, 15-year-old Seraphina, who now goes by Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel. Despite their 2018 divorce after a decade of marriage, Garner and Affleck have maintained cordial terms for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, Affleck, who is navigating his own personal struggles, is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez. Recently, he made a rare public appearance with his child, Seraphina (Fin), taking them shopping for Halloween costumes in a rare father-child outing.

Garner has shown her continued support for Affleck as he deals with the complexities of his divorce. The former couple’s ability to remain amicable for their children has been widely acknowledged, and they are often seen in public maintaining a united front.

As Affleck grapples with the ups and downs of his personal life, Garner’s focus remains on her children. Her easygoing grocery run with Samuel serves as a reminder of the importance of family time, even amidst life’s challenges.