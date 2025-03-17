Chaos as Deadly Storms Rip Through Southern US, Leaving Dozens Dead

A devastating storm system tore through the southern United States over the weekend, bringing with it deadly tornadoes, dust storms, and torrential rain. At least 40 people have tragically lost their lives, and entire communities have been left in ruins.

The chaos began on Friday afternoon when a dust storm created near-zero visibility conditions in Kansas, triggering a catastrophic pile-up on Interstate 70 in Sherman County. More than 50 vehicles were involved, and at least eight people lost their lives, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dozens of others were injured and rushed to hospital.

The destruction didn’t stop there. In Texas, similar dust storms led to multiple fatal crashes and helped fuel wildfires that scorched nearly 28,000 acres across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported responding to 13 wildfires as flames tore through rural communities.

Oklahoma was also hit hard, with authorities reporting dozens of weather-related car accidents and fires. Emergency responders were stretched thin as they tackled at least 42 crash-related injuries nationwide.

Initially, the storm was blamed for around 13 deaths in Missouri and Arkansas by Saturday afternoon, but as fresh cyclones swept through overnight into Sunday, the toll kept rising. In Missouri alone, officials confirmed 12 weather-related deaths. The state’s emergency management agency took to social media late on Saturday, warning residents that they were working round the clock to provide aid.

Arkansas confirmed three deaths as of Sunday morning, while Mississippi officials said six people had died across three counties. The devastation spread across 21 of Mississippi’s 82 counties, and 30,000 people were left without electricity at one point.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves described the situation as “dire,” revealing that three more people were missing and at least 29 had been injured.

As the storm system continued its relentless march east, Alabama and Georgia were next in line. The National Weather Service in Birmingham reported that even their staff had to take shelter as a tornado tore through the area. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed at least three fatalities in her state, while power cuts affected 52 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

“We pray for those lives we lost, as well as those who were injured,” Ivey said, commending emergency responders who were working tirelessly to clear debris and restore power.

By Sunday evening, tens of thousands of homes remained without power. Missouri was the worst hit, with 60,000 outages, while Alabama and Georgia also reported widespread blackouts.

As communities begin the daunting task of recovery, former President Donald Trump announced that the National Guard had been deployed to Arkansas to assist with relief efforts.

“My Administration is ready to assist State and Local Officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage,” Trump said in a statement.

With more storms still possible in the coming days, residents across the affected states remain on edge, bracing for whatever comes next.

