Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Jasmine Crockett is a ‘Massive Fraud’ and ‘Not a Real Person’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has let loose on fellow lawmaker Jasmine Crockett in a fiery interview on The Megyn Kelly Show. The Georgia Republican, who has never shied away from controversy, accused the Texas Democrat of being a “massive fraud” and insisted she was only pretending to understand the struggles of Black Americans.

“She’s not a real person,” Greene told Kelly. “Some interesting things I’ve always observed about her is how she treats her staff. She treats her staff like they are just beneath her.” Greene claimed Crockett regularly hands off her handbag to a young male staffer and even once had an aide fetch her “a big white fluffy pillow” during an oversight committee hearing. “I’m going, what is this?” she said.

Kelly jumped in with her own jab, saying, “Who are you, Beyoncé?” Greene seized on the moment to suggest this behaviour proved Crockett was out of touch. “She claims to be from her people. She puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle, but let’s face it, the girl went to private school,” Greene continued. “She went on to I don’t know what college and law school. She’s a complete fake.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Jasmine Crockett, Calls Her a Massive Fraud (AP Photo)

Greene didn’t stop there. She took aim at Crockett’s appearance, calling her “as fake as her eyelashes, as fake as her hair, as fake as her fingernails,” before again labelling her “a massive fraud.”

Kelly, who was herself sacked from NBC in 2018 after defending the use of blackface, didn’t challenge Greene’s comments and instead egged her on. The exchange highlighted the sharp personal animosity between the two politicians, who sit on opposite sides of both ideology and style.

Crockett has not responded publicly to Greene’s outburst, but the remarks are already being widely discussed in Washington, where Greene is known for her inflammatory rhetoric and habit of sparking feuds. Her tirade on Kelly’s show is the latest in a string of verbal attacks that have helped cement her reputation as one of Congress’s most combative figures.

Greene Mocks Crockett Over Staff and Handbag Claims She’s Pretending to Understand Black Struggles (John Bazemore/Pool/AP)

Greene’s comments also continue a long-running pattern of dismissing colleagues she views as inauthentic or performative. This time, she directed her fire at Crockett’s background and presentation, insisting her polished public image doesn’t match her claims of representing Black struggles.

Whether Greene’s words will land with voters or simply fuel more outrage remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Georgia Republican has once again placed herself at the centre of political drama, while Crockett finds her name pulled into a fight she hasn’t yet entered. For those who follow the constant clashes in Congress, this latest episode is unlikely to be the last.