Salma Hayek Shuts Down Ageist Stereotypes: “Women Are Not Disposable”

Salma Hayek is stepping into a new creative chapter—one she’s been waiting for. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the Desperado star shared her excitement about writing her first feature film, a project she’ll also direct and produce through her company, Ventanarosa.

While she kept most details under wraps, Salma teased that the film is “meaningful,” with a rhythm that keeps audiences hooked until the very end. “It’s full of surprises,” she hinted. And after more than two decades in the industry, she believes she’s earned this moment. “I think I’ve earned the right after 25 years of doing it for others,” she stated confidently.

But filmmaking isn’t the only thing on Salma’s mind. She also got candid about Hollywood’s evolving attitude toward aging women—something she’s faced firsthand.

“There was a time when I was the sexy girl,” she reflected. “But thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories.” And she’s not backing down from her power anytime soon. “I’m still sexy, and I embrace it.”

For Salma, the bigger mission is breaking the outdated notion that women become irrelevant after a certain age. “Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department,” she said. “We should battle that with all we’ve got.”

She also touched on another long-standing Hollywood issue: recognition. Even after years of success, she feels women still don’t always get the credit they deserve. “When a movie is successful, the credit goes to the man,” she pointed out. “The girl is just the girl. I do have an audience, and they go see me. But I’ve never gotten credit for the audience I bring into the cinema.”

Beyond the industry, Salma also weighed in on the rise of artificial intelligence—and she’s not a fan.

“It takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy,” she remarked. Unlike most people in today’s digital world, she prefers to keep things old-school. “I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me. I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online.”

For Salma, staying unplugged is a way to maintain her individuality. “The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me,” she said with a smile.

With a new film in the works, a message of empowerment, and an unshakable sense of self, Salma Hayek continues to redefine what it means to thrive in Hollywood—on her own terms.

