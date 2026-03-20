CBS News boss reportedly planning imminent layoffs of dozens of staffers

CBS News employees may soon see major changes inside the newsroom as editor in chief Bari Weiss prepares to reshape the network for a digital first future.

According to Business Insider, Weiss is planning the “imminent” layoff of dozens of staff members as part of a broader effort to transform CBS News and keep it competitive in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Weiss reportedly first signaled the possibility of job cuts several weeks ago while speaking to staff. During a late January town hall meeting she warned employees that the pace of technology is forcing news organizations to rethink how they operate.

“I can’t stand up here and tell you that in a moment of incredible transformation that that’s not going to mean transformation of our workforce,” Weiss told staffers at a late January town hall meeting.

Her message to the newsroom was clear. The old model of producing widely available news is no longer enough to stand out.

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“Bari Weiss signals sweeping changes at CBS News including layoffs and a digital newsroom push. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

During the meeting Weiss said CBS was shifting away from “commodity news” and focusing instead on original reporting that audiences cannot easily find elsewhere.

“If you can get what we’re selling in five other places, in 10 other places, in 100 other places — that’s probably not a thing we need to double down on,” Weiss said.

That strategy is closely tied to another major goal. Weiss wants CBS News to compete more aggressively online and strengthen its digital presence.

She reportedly told employees the company needs people who can help build a stronger digital newsroom and guide the network through a changing media environment.

“Our strategy until now has been to cling to the audience that remains on broadcast television. I’m here to tell you that if we stick to that strategy, we’re toast,” Weiss said.

The potential cuts could be significant. Variety reported in February that Weiss was considering a “new round of layoffs” that might impact “at least 15% of staff” and could begin sometime between March and May.

The shake up comes only months after Weiss stepped into the role. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named her editor in chief of CBS News last October as part of a broader push to modernize the organization.

Since then several well known journalists have exited the network, including Justice Department correspondent Scott MacFarlane, 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper and former evening news anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

The moves signal a major turning point for CBS News as leadership pushes to adapt to a media world increasingly driven by digital audiences instead of traditional broadcast television.