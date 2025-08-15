South Carolina Teacher Arrested for Abuse Faces License Suspension

Nicole Callaham, a former teacher at Homeland Park Primary in Upstate South Carolina, is facing serious charges of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old boy. The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended her teaching license in response to the accusations, which include unlawful conduct with a child and felony criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The charges are tied to incidents that allegedly took place back in 2021 in both Anderson and Greenville counties. Callaham was arrested in Anderson County, where she faces accusations of sexually abusing the teenager. In light of the severity of the charges, the Board of Education expressed concern that Callaham may pose a significant threat to students, as reported by WDBJ7.

Nicole Ballew Callaham, 33, faces multiple charges after Grant Strickland, 18, accused her of years of sexual abuse. (Photo by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office / WHNS)

“The charges against Ms. Callaham are deeply troubling, and we believe immediate action is necessary,” said a representative from the South Carolina Board of Education. As a result, Callaham’s teaching license has been suspended, effective immediately. The suspension will remain in place until the completion of her legal proceedings.

Following her arrest in July, Callaham was granted bond and placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring. Despite the suspension, no trial date has been set yet, and the legal process is still underway.

While Callaham’s teaching career has now been paused, the case continues to unfold, and the community remains on edge as they wait for further updates.

