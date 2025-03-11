Fans Heartbroken as Social Media Star Alysha Burney Dies Mysteriously at 25 on Vacation

Alysha Burney, the viral sketch comedian who built a massive following on YouTube and TikTok, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 2. She was just 25.

Her brother, Charles Burney, confirmed the heartbreaking news to FOX4 News, later sharing a statement on Instagram. “I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed,” he wrote on March 10. “PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time.”

So far, her official cause of death has not been revealed.

In the wake of her passing, rumors have been swirling online, prompting Charles to address the misinformation head-on. “It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy,” he said. “We are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing.”

Charles also expressed his deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and support, asking for patience as the family navigates their grief. “We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon,” he added, “but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family.”ins

Alysha was a trailblazer in online comedy, first launching her YouTube channel in 2013. Over the years, she built an impressive audience, amassing over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok. Her viral skits, including popular series like Online Classes Be Like and Podcasts Be Like, made her a standout in the digital entertainment space.

But behind the screen, Alysha had even bigger dreams. According to Charles, she had always envisioned herself as a writer and director. “Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director,” he told FOX4 News. “Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was.”

Her sudden passing has left fans and fellow creators in shock, with many taking to social media to share memories and pay tribute to her impact on the online comedy world.

As her family grieves and processes this tragic loss, they have asked for space and respect, promising to share more details when the time is right.