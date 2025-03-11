Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Future Plans with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the beloved star from “Stranger Things,” recently shared her heartfelt desire to start a family someday, echoing the family-focused values she grew up with. During a candid chat on the “Smartless” podcast, Millie opened up about her relationship with Jake Bongiovi and their shared vision for the future.

Reflecting on her family background, Millie recounted, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake.” From a young age, Millie was drawn to the idea of motherhood, inspired by her own mother’s role. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she explained.

Millie, who has also made a name for herself as the lead in “Enola Holmes,” emphasized the importance of establishing her career in acting and production. However, she strongly feels about starting a family, stating, “I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Jake, her partner, shares her enthusiasm but has his own condition, as Millie revealed, “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

The couple, both coming from large families, dream of a bustling household. “I really want a family. I really want a big family,” Millie shared enthusiastically. Not limiting their options to biological children, Millie expressed a profound openness to adoption. “It is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, as really any different as in adopting,” she declared, underscoring her inclusive perspective on family.

Millie painted a picture of a warm, welcoming home life, one where love is the cornerstone. “My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by,” she stated, adding that she and Jake maintain an open-door policy at home, aiming to make everyone feel comfortable and part of the family.

Through her reflections, Millie Bobby Brown gives us a glimpse into her personal aspirations beyond the screen, highlighting her deep-rooted values around love, family, and inclusivity.