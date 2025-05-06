Pet Fight Turns Deadly Between Roommates in Houston

Houston police allege that Chester Lamar Grant, the roommate of 23-year-old nursing student Tamilore Odunsi, fatally stabbed her following an argument about their pets before attempting to take his own life.

The tragic incident occurred just days before Odunsi graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Authorities say the dispute between the roommates, who had only lived together for about two months, escalated into violence on April 26.

Police conducted a welfare check at the Houston apartment after noticing blood on the rear patio. Inside, they found Odunsi with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Grant, 40, was also discovered with at least one stab wound—later revealed to be self-inflicted—and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Tamilore Odunsi/TikTok

Detectives told KHOU 11 that Grant stabbed Odunsi during the altercation before turning the knife on himself, inflicting six wounds, including one to his neck. On May 3, Grant was booked into jail and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday, May 5.

Originally from the U.K., Odunsi had documented her journey as an international student in the U.S. on her TikTok account, @tamidollars, where she amassed over 30,000 followers with study tips and school-related content. In her final video, posted just five days before her death, she celebrated upcoming milestones, including her graduation, writing: “23 years old,” “BSN grad in 2 weeks,” “Vacations booked,” “Summer is 14 days away,” “Starting to look human again.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to repatriate her body to her family in the U.K. and cover funeral costs. The fundraiser, which described Odunsi as “a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition and kindness,” has exceeded its £40,000 goal, raising over £54,530 (approximately $72,000) as of May 4.

Her death has been described as “an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future.” Odunsi had moved to the U.S. to pursue her nursing career, dedicating herself to “a life of care and service.”

The case has drawn widespread attention, with friends, followers, and the nursing community mourning the loss of a young woman on the brink of achieving her dreams.

You Might Also Like: