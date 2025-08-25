Alina Habba Slams Tillis and Grassley After Judge Rules Trump Appointed Her Illegally

Alina Habba, who briefly served as the acting US Attorney for New Jersey under Donald Trump, didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing two senior Republican senators. During an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Habba accused Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa of helping Democrats block her appointment. This came right after a judge ruled that Trump had appointed her unlawfully.

Bartiromo explained the “blue slip” practice, a long-standing Senate tradition that allows senators to veto nominees overseeing their home states. “It allows senators to block certain nominees who would oversee their home states,” Bartiromo said. “The practice is a Senate tradition. It is not the law.”

Habba responded sharply: “We’re fighting as usual. It’s the new lawfare. It’s the same thing that they tried with Tish James. And now they’re doing it with U.S. attorneys and judges, and it’s not just me.”

Today, exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba @AlinaHabba spoke about Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) upholding New Jersey Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim's use of the blue slip process to… pic.twitter.com/CWP0SFBWxr — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) August 24, 2025

She went on to argue that the tradition effectively blocks nominees from blue states from ever being confirmed. “This tradition that Senator Grassley is upholding, effectively prevents anybody in a blue state from going through into Senate to then be voted on,” Habba said. “I was, according to them, unqualified. Why? Because I arrested a congresswoman for a charge of assaulting a police officer.”

The incident she referenced involved Rep. LaMonica McIver, a New Jersey Democrat who was arrested at a protest outside an immigration detention center. Habba defended the arrest and said she wasn’t surprised Grassley sided with Tillis in threatening to oppose her appointment if the Senate bypassed the blue slip custom.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

“The president was rightfully voted in by a majority of Americans, and he is entitled to pick his U.S. attorneys, his Department of Justice officials, his judges, so that we can continue the agenda that the American public voted for, which is to get rid of crime,” Habba said. “It has to do with trying to prevent President Trump from continuing his agenda, and it has to stop.”

She didn’t stop there. “So I would say to Senator Tillis and Senator Grassley, you are becoming part of the issue. You are becoming part of the antithesis of what we fought for for years.”

Habba also tied her criticism to recent legal battles involving Trump allies. “The same reason Tish James just got overturned in the Appellate Division, because it was a hoax and it was misused and abuse of power. And we cannot allow and promote that kind of behavior.”

The dust-up shows just how much tension still exists inside the Republican Party over Trump’s appointments and the Senate’s role in blocking them. For Habba, the fight is about more than her own career. She framed it as part of a broader campaign to derail Trump’s agenda and punish those loyal to him.

More News: