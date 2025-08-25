An MSNBC panel on Sunday night reacted with disbelief to a New York Times report suggesting Donald Trump’s second administration is providing a platform for far-right ideologies.

The segment aired on “The Weekend: Primetime,” where hosts broke down a list of Trump appointees highlighted by the New York Times. Among them was Paul Ingrassia, a podcast host tapped to lead the Office of the Special Counsel. Ingrassia previously claimed that “exceptional white men” are the ones most capable of “appreciating the fruits” of Western civilization.

The panel rolled a short montage of similar remarks made by Trump officials, comments that the hosts said would have once ended political careers.

“Hoo boy!” host Antonia Hylton exclaimed after the clip. “It’s not like we haven’t covered this in the past, but reading it out loud like that is depressing.”

Her co-host Ayman Mohyeldin agreed, pointing to the larger cultural shift he believes is underway. “When you have people like Stephen Miller in charge of immigration policy in this country, and I think Elon Musk has now completely turned X into a platform for extremist and white nationalist voices in this country, it is a convergence,” he said.

According to The New York Times report, white nationalist groups have embraced the Trump administration because of its alignment with their talking points. In particular, some officials have echoed the Great Replacement Theory, a conspiracy that describes immigration to the United States as a kind of invasion.

Mohyeldin said the danger goes beyond rhetoric. “They see in this administration more than the dog whistles that they need to know they have been empowered and they can speak up in this country in ways they haven’t been able to for decades,” he added.

The conversation underscored the concern among critics that Trump’s political movement has normalized voices once considered fringe. Where comments like Ingrassia’s may once have been disqualifying, they now appear to be part of a broader effort to shape government policy around far-right ideas.

Trump himself has not directly addressed the New York Times report, but the reaction from MSNBC and other outlets reflects a growing unease about his second administration’s personnel choices. With allies like Miller continuing to influence immigration and with public platforms such as X giving greater visibility to extremist voices, critics argue that the political environment has shifted dramatically.

Whether this shift will energize Trump’s base or alienate voters remains to be seen. For now, what’s clear is that the lines between fringe and mainstream politics are blurrier than ever.