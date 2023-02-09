Meghan Markle likely mortified by Prince Harry se*x story from alleged first lover: ‘Harry was a tad misleading’

Meghan Markle may be secretly wishing Prince Harry would keep the details of his first time. Sasha Walpole claimed on Sunday that she was the “older woman” in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir “Spare” who took his virginity. The now-40-year-old was 19 in the summer of 2001 when she had a “wham-bam” with her friend, who was 17 at the time, according to The Sun.

The former Highgrove horse groomer, who is now a digger driver and mother of two, told the newspaper that “there is no regret” since “it was a moment of madness and life is about experiences.” The Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. On Sunday, royal commentator and renowned author Robert Jobson wrote on Twitter that Walpole “seems down to earth telling ‘her truth’ for cash.”

Loving the interviews with Harry’s “older woman” in @TheSun & @mailplus – She seems down to earth telling “her truth” for cash. Not sure Meg will like #SashaWalpole telling @piersmorgan @TalkTV that the Harry she knew seems under a spell. But “H” started it by writing about her. — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) February 5, 2023

“Not sure Meg will like #SashaWalpole telling @piersmorgan @TalkTV that the Harry she knew seems under a spell. But ‘H’ started it by writing about her,” he added. Markle, a former American actress, married Harry, 38, in 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex. Despite Harry’s inability to recognize the mystery woman from his open-air tryst, author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital that he is not surprised Walpole would come forward and reveal herself.

“Sasha Walpole says that she was surprised Harry wrote about their romp behind a pub in such vivid detail — with equestrian metaphors, no less! — and she wanted to tell her version of events. Why not?” said Andersen. “I have to say Harry was a tad misleading when he said he lost his virginity to an ‘older woman,’ implying a Mrs. Robinson situation when in fact Sasha was only two years older than Harry… They were also friends at the time — teenagers who had too much to drink at a party — and Sasha’s recollection of events seems decidedly less racy than Harry’s.”

Andersen, unlike Jobson, thinks Markle, 41, will not be shocked by Walpole’s revelation. With the UK press on the quest to find out who Harry was referring to, he commented that it was only a matter of time until she came out. “It’s hard to imagine that either Meghan or Harry was surprised that Sasha would step forward,” Andersen explained. “If she hadn’t, Britain’s doggedly determined reporters would have tracked her down anyway. I’m sure these adolescent fumblings in a field will simply strike Meghan as sweet and endearing.”

“Unfortunately, the press in the U.K. is spinning the Sasha Walpole story as one more example of how Harry is somehow making a fool of himself — undermining the dignity of the monarchy, making his father the king miserable, that sort of thing,” he shared. “Americans will just see it all as extremely entertaining — part and parcel of the whole royal sideshow.” The incident occurred while Harry was a student at Eton, according to Harry.