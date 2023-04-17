Meghan Markle Wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Have a Relationship with King Charles

The world will be watching King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, but there will be a different kind of event in Montecito. The birthday celebration for Prince Archie, age 4, had an “intimate” guest list, according to Page Six.

“There may be a few recognizable faces at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito, California, estate, along with her and Prince Harry’s flock of rescue chickens and three dogs, her mother Doria Ragland, Archie’s school friends, and some mommy friends — after all, they ‘do have celebrities in their life,’ one source familiar with the family told Page Six,” the outlet reports.

According to the publication, Harry is flying commercial, not privately, and “may even jump on a flight back to California following the 11 a.m. ceremony,” which would allow him to get home in the early evening due to the eight-hour time difference. This suggests that Harry might even make it to the party. How about being worn out?

According to a source, Harry “is going to make every attempt” to return in time for Archie’s birthday.

It will be a small-scale event. It won’t be comparable to Portia de Rossi’s 50th or My Super Sweet 16.”

(Getty)

It was announced last week that Harry would attend the Coronation, but Meghan would not. According to a well-placed royal insider, “Even if Meghan is not going, it’s still going to be exceedingly awkward.” Nevertheless, insiders also claim that there is undeniable progress being made in Harry and King Charles’ relationship: “There is now, more than ever, a willingness to attempt and have a relationship,” the source claims.

And Meghan more than anyone else seemed to want Charles and her kids, Archie and Princess Lilibet, to get along.

An informant claims that Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. “She wants her kids to meet their grandfather, Charles, especially because they won’t know their other grandfather [Meghan’s father, who has been estranged for a long time.

[Thomas Markle, Meghan’s long-distance father]. She does hope that they may cross paths and that her choice would be viewed as selfless because it was best to keep the spotlight on His Majesty.

The source went on to say that Meghan chose to forego the Coronation in order to avoid causing controversy. According to the insider, “She simply really doesn’t want a song and dance, and everything being lived out in the public view.” According to the source, Meghan ultimately decided against attending the ceremony because she felt it would be “inauthentic” in light of the previous controversy.