Wendy Williams Seen at NYC Restaurant, Talks Health Concerns and Legal Matters

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about on Saturday evening, despite recent updates about her health. The former talk show host, 61, was seen dining with friends at the trendy New York hotspot Tucci. She was photographed stepping out of an SUV arm-in-arm with restaurateur Max Tucci, dressed in a beige dress shirt, snakeskin belt, and straw handbag. Her hair was styled down, and she added a pop of color with bright pink lipstick and a “W” necklace.

Outside the restaurant, Williams shared with Page Six that her attorneys are “highly upset” with the reports circulating about her health. This comes after People reported that recent test results confirm she has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to legal documents. Williams had previously denied having any mental health issues.

Despite the news surrounding her cognitive health, Williams was in high spirits on Saturday night. When asked if she had a message for her conservator, she jokingly said, “I want to say hi to my attorneys, Allan Diamond and Joe Tacopina,” before adding, “And I will get out of guardianship.”

However, an insider told Page Six exclusively that Williams is not fully convinced that the test results are accurate. Her cognitive capacity has been a key focus amid her ongoing legal battles.

Wendy Williams Steps Out for Dinner Amid Health Concerns and Legal Fight (WireImage)

In 2022, a New York judge placed Williams under guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts, citing suspicious activity and concerns about potential financial exploitation. The bank’s recommendation for a conservatorship led to the legal agreement, which Williams has repeatedly denied needing. She has also expressed dissatisfaction with her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and described the assisted living facility where she’s living as feeling like a “prison.”

Williams has garnered significant support from fans, many of whom have taken to the streets to protest the guardianship, holding signs demanding her freedom. Her family has also been vocal in their backing.

Her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Morrissey in an effort to end the guardianship. Hunter, 52, filed the suit on behalf of the couple’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who is reportedly concerned for his mother’s well-being under the current arrangement. The 24-year-old allegedly felt “threatened” by the judge overseeing his mother’s case.

As Williams continues to fight for her independence, her public appearances and legal challenges remain in the spotlight.

More News: