Trump Predicts Nicole Wallace Will Be Fired From MSNBC

Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday with a bold claim that MSNBC host Nicole Wallace would soon be “fired.” While it’s unclear exactly what triggered Trump’s remark, the comment followed a mysterious post from him that simply read “Bela,” which quickly went viral and left many people puzzled about its meaning.

Trump’s post sparked confusion and speculation, but things took a more direct turn when a MAGA account shared a meme in the comments. The meme, which included phrases like “Typhoid Mary Nicole Wallace,” “clown news,” and “Nicole Wallace is afraid of losing her job,” caught Trump’s attention, according to Yahoo.

The former president shared the meme on his own page, adding his own commentary: “She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View.” He continued, “She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!”

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump’s comment about Wallace comes amid his ongoing social media presence, where he often targets political opponents and media figures.

While it’s unclear why he singled out Wallace this time, the heated exchange between the two has quickly gained traction on the internet.