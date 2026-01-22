Wheel of Fortune Vanna White reveals marriage to John Donaldson after 14 years

Vanna White is starting a new chapter with longtime partner John Donaldson. The Wheel of Fortune legend, 68, announced that the couple is now married, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Alongside a photo from their wedding day, White wrote, “Surprise! We got married!” She followed with a heartfelt message that captured the meaning behind their decision. “John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new, joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John.”

Their love story began in 2012, when a mutual friend brought Donaldson, a real estate developer, to one of White’s barbecues. The connection was instant. White admitted she felt drawn to him right away. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’ ” she said. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

Over the years, she has often described their relationship as easy and grounded. “It just works,” White shared at the time. “He lets me be me, I let him be him … There is no drama in our relationship.”

For a long while, marriage was not part of the plan. In October 2023, White explained why the couple had not felt pressure to walk down the aisle, even after more than a decade together. “I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” she said. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.”

At that point, she revealed that they had barely discussed marriage. “We don’t really talk about it, but you never know,” she said. “I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.” Still, she often emphasized how well they matched, calling Donaldson “the male version” of herself and adding, “We really are very similar.”

Both White and Donaldson have been married before. White was previously married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. They share two children, son Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 31, and daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 28.

Now, after years of quiet commitment, White and Donaldson are celebrating their love in a whole new way, and fans are celebrating right along with them.

