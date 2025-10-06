Nicole Kidman Steps Out for First Time After Divorce Filing

Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Keith Urban on Saturday, looking poised as she presented the Award of Inspiration to Taylor Sheridan at the amfAR Dallas Gala.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, wore a sleek black gown, stepping out just days after announcing the end of her 19-year marriage to the country star, 57. Urban, meanwhile, was seen on Thursday ahead of his concert at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of his “High and Alive” tour. In the photos, he wasn’t wearing his wedding band, sparking speculation about the status of his relationship with Kidman.

The divorce filing came shortly after a video posted by country singer Maggie Baugh, 25, who is currently touring with Urban and his band. The video caught fans’ attention when Urban performed a line from his song “The Fighter,” changing the lyrics from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” Baugh shared the video with the caption, “Did he just say that?” followed by an eyes emoji, leaving many wondering about the connection between the two.

However, according to People, Urban is known to ad-lib during his live performances, so this may have been nothing more than an off-the-cuff change. In fact, he made a similar change during his performance of “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, singing, “Carrie Underwood, I’m gonna be your fighter!”

Despite the explanation, rumors about Urban and another woman have been circulating. An insider confirmed that there has been talk of a third party, and TMZ reported that Urban may already be seeing someone else. A source close to Kidman told the outlet, “All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

Urban’s rumored new relationship has reportedly been “all over Nashville,” fueling further speculation. Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30, citing “irreconcilable differences” and ongoing “marital difficulties.” According to court documents, the couple separated on Sept. 30.

In her filing, Kidman asked to be named the primary residential parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. She requested a parenting plan that would allocate 306 days per year with her and 59 days per year with Urban. The two were last seen publicly together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville.

Kidman and Urban met in 2005 at an event in Australia and married the following year in Sydney. Before marrying Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise, whom she met while filming Days of Thunder. The couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before divorcing in 2001.