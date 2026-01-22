Chris Noth reveals why his friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker ended after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth, who used to be on Sex and the City, has said that he is no longer friends with Sarah Jessica Parker. He said that the friendship ended when she spoke out publicly about sexual assault accusations made against him in 2021.

In a teaser for the January 26 edition of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, the 71-year-old actor spoke about rumours that he and his former co-star were not getting along. Chris remarked, “We’re not friends; I think that’s pretty clear.” He added that the distance between them stemmed from how Sarah Jessica and other cast members responded when the charges came to light.

Two women told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021 that Chris had sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015. Later, a third lady made identical claims about an event that supposedly happened in 2010. At the time, Chris refuted all of the charges, saying he “has and would never cross that line,” and calling the reports untrue.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

After the news broke, Sarah Jessica, together with Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, issued a joint statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the accusations and that they supported the women who had come forward.

Chris stated he was unhappy with the announcement and that there wasn’t any private conversation beforehand. He called the reaction “brand management” and argued that, since they had worked together for a long time, they should have spoken in person.

He remarked, “You know me well,” and that he would have liked the chance to communicate his point of view directly. Chris noted that thinking about the repercussions helped him understand where things stood in his relationships and that the consequences were distressing.

“It hurt, and it really changed everything,” he added. Earlier this month, rumours of lingering friction resurfaced when Chris shared a picture of himself at the gym on Instagram, accompanied by a statement about the new year. A remark about Sarah Jessica’s recent Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes prompted a quick response from Chris, sparking a new conversation online.

After the accusations, Chris was also cut from the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… Mr. Big, his character, died in the first episode, and sequences that had already been recorded for the season one finale were not shown.

