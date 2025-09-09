Vanessa Bryant just shut down the latest round of pregnancy rumors in a way that left no room for confusion.

The widow of Kobe Bryant has kept her personal life mostly private since the tragic helicopter crash in 2020 that claimed the lives of Kobe, their daughter Gianna, and several others. But when speculation about her being pregnant started spreading online, Vanessa decided to address it head-on.

She did so with humor and a hint of sarcasm. While attending the U.S. Open in New York City, Vanessa shared a video of herself sipping a Honey Deuce cocktail, a drink made with vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur. Along with the clip, she wrote, “Enjoying my honey deuce. Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along. 24 years later… same rumor.”

She doubled down with a meme, too. Using a Rihanna reference, Vanessa posted, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer”, reported the New York Post.

Vanessa Bryant Silences Pregnancy Rumors With Cocktail in Hand (GC Images)

It’s not the first time she’s had to deal with this kind of gossip. Vanessa pointed out that these kinds of stories have been following her for decades, which made her response all the more pointed. Fans were quick to support her, with many appreciating how she shut things down without feeding the rumor mill.

The chatter comes as Vanessa continues to honor Kobe and Gianna publicly on special dates. On August 23, which would have been Kobe’s birthday, she shared a heartfelt tribute.

“We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote. The next day, August 24, is known as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles, a nod to the numbers 8 and 24 that he wore during his NBA career with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships and became one of the most celebrated athletes of his generation, was just 41 years old when he died in the 2020 crash. Gianna was only 13. Since then, Vanessa has worked to preserve their legacies, from speaking at Kobe’s Hall of Fame induction to continuing the work of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The new wave of rumors about her personal life didn’t sit well with fans who feel she deserves peace and privacy. Vanessa’s social media response made clear that she isn’t interested in entertaining the speculation, instead choosing to enjoy herself and focus on what really matters.

Vanessa Bryant Uses U.S. Open Moment to Shut Down Baby Buzz (Rodin Eckenroth)

Her direct and lighthearted approach made the message unmistakable. By posting herself enjoying a cocktail at one of the most high-profile sporting events of the summer, she made her point clear without having to say much at all.

Vanessa Bryant knows how to turn a rumor into a moment, and this time she did it on her own terms, with a drink in hand and a smile.