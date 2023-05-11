Mayim Bialik bids farewell in an emotional Instagram post, leaving ‘Jeopardy!’ fans feeling heartbroken

On May 5, fans of the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat learned that the show got canceled after three seasons. Deadline cited that the audience “dwindled” in the series’ final season, which aired its last episode on May 4. As viewers know, Call Me Kat followed a single woman, played by Mayim, who opens a cat café after leaving her high-level job as a college professor in an attempt to have it all. A few days after the heartbreaking news broke, the lead actress/executive producer posted a tribute on Instagram.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,” she wrote on May 8. “We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible. But with this incredible cast — Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Gant], and Kyla [Pratt] — and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible.”

What’s more, the Jeopardy! the host gave her thoughts about where she thought the characters went post-show. She continued: “Decide the ending you want, but for me, here’s where I think we all end up. Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone’s life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey. 💕😻🐈.”

When fans saw Mayim penned a thoughtful post about her time on Call Me Kat, many rushed to the comments section. Folks couldn’t help but feel emotional about the cancellation and expressed hopes that it would appear in another form.

“I am so heartbroken!! I LOVED this show!! Can it be picked up by some other network!! I’m not ready!!!” one person wrote. “I just opened Instagram to this after finishing the finale. I had just said ‘I can’t wait for next season’ to my fiancé. 😭,” another added. “Nooooooo 😭😭😭 This show is so amazing, thank you for all the laughs and a lead character I could relate to. 🖤🖤🖤,” a different fan said.

Call Me Kat’s swansong comes seven months after the unexpected death of cast member Leslie Jordan from a car crash at the age of 67. Mayim noted that the sitcom gave the late actor many firsts, including his first onscreen kiss with John Griffin, who played his boyfriend Jalen for four episodes.

Despite Call Me Kat’s end, executives at Fox applauded what the show achieved in its short time on the air.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” an official at the network said in a statement, per Variety. “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”