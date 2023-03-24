The View’s audience erupts after Whoopi Goldberg asks a simple question about Ron DeSantis: ‘You’re Not Ready for America’ (Video)

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg questioned whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had a chance to become president, and the audience laughed and jeered.

The show’s producers rolled video from the governor’s interview with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, and then Goldberg opened the topic for discussion by asking about his chances in the 2024 election — which elicited guffaws from the studio audience.

“He thinks he could beat President [Joe] Biden, but based on what you are seeing so far, I mean, is he up to running on a national stage?” Goldberg said, which prompted boos and laughter.

She got more laughs when she told the audience she was asking her fellow panelists, who were similarly unimpressed with the would-be Republican challenger to Donald Trump.

DeSANTIS REVERSES COURSE ON UKRAINE STANCE: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with Piers Morgan to do damage control on his claims about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and respond to the attacks from former Pres. Trump. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/oNiUSYzAN9 — The View (@TheView) March 23, 2023

“This is audience participation day,” joked co-host Joy Behar. “First of all, he’s a hack — a hack. He stole that line, the one about Russia. John McCain, said in 2014, Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country. He stole the line, No. 1. No. 2, didn’t he just say that we should not help Ukraine? And now he’s saying sort of the opposite?”

“He’s a flip-flopper,” agreed co-host Sunny Hostin.

“You can expect a lot of flip-flopping if he’s running against Trump,” Behar added. “He has no core self, he has no spine. He just says whatever will get him elected, like a lot of the rest of them who are now kowtowing to dear leader Donald Trump.”