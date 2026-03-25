Usher declines to criticize Diddy, says “I don’t have anything negative to say”

Singer Usher has shared his perspective on longtime music industry figure Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying he does not have anything negative to say about the rapper despite the legal troubles that have led to his imprisonment.

Combs, 56, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison along with a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release after being convicted on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Usher, 47, has known the music mogul for decades and recently spoke about him during an appearance on Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone. During the interview, senior writer Jabari Young asked the R&B star to participate in a word association segment about influential people in his life.

When asked about Combs, the Nice and Slow singer responded with a single word: “Legacy.”

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The conversation also touched on a 2015 interview in which Usher said he “knew better” than to let himself become distracted by certain things while touring. Young suggested that Usher appeared to have avoided “a lot of the negativity that we obviously know shows up in (Diddy’s) story today.”

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Reflecting on the situation, Usher acknowledged that his views might be seen as controversial but emphasized the importance of recognizing the full context of a person’s history.

His “controversial” take, he said, is that “we can’t ignore the reality of the history,” adding, “In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer.”

Usher made clear that his own experiences with Combs differed from the allegations and public controversies surrounding the hip-hop mogul.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented,” the My Boo singer further mentioned.

While Usher stopped short of commenting directly on the legal case, the controversy surrounding Combs has remained widely discussed online, with social media users frequently revisiting past moments involving the rapper.

Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024. In July 2025, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following an eight-week trial.

During the trial, he was acquitted of more serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, though he was found guilty on prostitution-related offences.

A representative for Combs has said the rapper is using his time in prison to focus on his sobriety and is taking the process “seriously.”

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