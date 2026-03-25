Nicki Minaj faces $275K lawsuit over ‘Pink Friday 2’ production costs

Nicki Minaj is facing a legal dispute after a production company filed a lawsuit alleging unpaid costs linked to her Pink Friday 2 performances.

The case was filed on March 23, 2026, in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with 24/7 Productions claiming that the rapper and her Pink Friday Productions owe more than $275,000 for services provided in late 2023. The company stated it supported Minaj’s team during iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances and the wider rollout of Pink Friday 2.

According to court filings, 24/7 Productions handled advance planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, transportation and overall logistics. The company said budgets were approved before work began and that they covered more than $275,000 in expenses, with the understanding that they would be reimbursed.

24/7 Productions claims Minaj and her company owe more than 275000 dollars for services provided during late 2023 (Photo Credit KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY)

The lawsuit alleges that, despite Pink Friday Productions receiving around $650,000 for Jingle Ball appearances, the production costs were not repaid. The claims include breach of contract and seek damages exceeding 275000 dollars, along with interest and additional fees.

The two parties had previously worked together in 2022 on the MTV Video Music Awards without issue, making the current dispute notable given their prior professional relationship.

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The legal action focuses on a business agreement rather than on ticketing or tour cancellations. 24/7 Productions claims it made repeated attempts to recover payment over time but received responses such as “we will look into this” without resolution.

Another day, another TMZ lie about @NICKIMINAJ.



This is completely false! https://t.co/nuGHyWRTPh — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 24, 2026

The case has generated discussion among fans, with some defending Minaj and urging patience until her side responds. Others have treated the situation as a routine industry dispute.

An associate of the artist, Alex Bruesewitz, publicly dismissed the claims, describing the report as false and calling it another TMZ lie. No court dates have been announced, and Minaj has not yet issued a public statement regarding the lawsuit.

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