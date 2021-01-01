Prince William breaks his silence on Harry & Meghan’s interview; Says they’re ‘very much not a racist family’

The royal drama doesn’t seem to end anytime soon! It has been 3 days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah, and to say the least, the royals are quite baffled by the duo’s allegations.

Just yesterday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that they were “saddened” by the treatment Meghan and Harry said they received while performing their senior royal duties, but now, the Duke of Cambridge aka Prince Harry’s brother William broke his silence on the interview and stated to BBC that the royals are “very much not a racist family.” Speaking on a visit in east London, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but will do so.

This comes after a source came forth with info on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s personal feelings about the interview. “William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source told Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin colour.

William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides but nothing to this extent.” Will and Kate “feel horrible” for Meghan and Harry but reportedly “still wish” they “had not tried to take down the royal family” on television. “William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the Us source added.

If you missed it, The Sussexes made several allegations and revelations about the royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah.