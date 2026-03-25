Kinzinger calls Trump “the worst negotiator in the history of America” over Iran plan

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger sharply criticised a reported 15-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in Iran, saying the terms would heavily favour Tehran and questioning the negotiating approach behind the proposal.

Kinzinger, who represented Illinois in Congress, reacted to the reported deal in a video posted Tuesday on his X account after reviewing details that had circulated publicly.

According to Kinzinger, the plan would require Iran to stop enriching uranium, close three nuclear facilities and allow the creation of a “free trade zone” in the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, Iran could also gain full control of the strategic waterway, he said.

The former lawmaker argued the arrangement appeared to concede too much to Tehran despite the ongoing conflict. “This makes Obama’s deal with Iran look like Churchill,” Kinzinger said in the video, referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

Kinzinger reacts to leaked Iran peace plan: “You can’t make this stuff up” (Photo by KC Armstrong/Deadline via Getty Images)

He described the reported framework as a “surrender,” adding that it raised concerns about the strength of the negotiations. “You can’t make this stuff up!” Kinzinger said.

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The criticism comes as President Donald Trump faces growing scrutiny over the war with Iran, which began in late February and has triggered economic concerns, particularly around rising energy prices.

A recent Reuters poll found Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 36 percent as the conflict continues and fuel costs increase. Kinzinger also compared the reported proposal with the Obama administration’s nuclear agreement, arguing that the earlier deal now appears tougher.

Trumps “Iran deal” being floated is an absolute surrender. pic.twitter.com/yFA2fyiGcW — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 25, 2026

“Honest to God, if you compare Donald Trump’s deal with what Obama did, Obama looks like the hardcore hawk,” Kinzinger said. He questioned why Iran would appear to benefit from the terms if the United States had the upper hand in the conflict.

“It’s going to be incredible … If we really won the war in Iran, then why are they getting the better deal?” he said. Kinzinger concluded his remarks with a broader criticism of Trump’s negotiating style. “Because Donald Trump is the worst negotiator in the history of America.”