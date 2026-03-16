Teyana Taylor accuses security guard of putting his hands on her backstage at the Oscars

Teyana Taylor had a tense moment backstage at the Oscars on Sunday night when she confronted a security guard and accused him of putting his hands on her.

The situation unfolded shortly after the awards broadcast ended. Taylor, who starred in “One Battle After Another,” was trying to return to the stage at the Dolby Theatre to take photos with her co stars after the film won best picture.

A video shared on X shows the aftermath of the confrontation as Taylor addresses someone off camera.

“You put your hands on a female,” the actress, 35, says to someone in a video posted to X that shows the aftermath of the situation.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

In the same clip she adds, “He literally shoved me. He was damn near shoving her,” referring to another unidentified woman nearby.

According to TMZ sources, the moment happened as Taylor attempted to get back onstage after the ceremony wrapped up. A security guard reportedly blocked her and Pam Abdy, the co head of Warner Bros., by standing in front of them.

The guard allegedly used his body to keep them from moving forward and at one point put his hands on Taylor to hold her back.

Despite the incident, it was still a big night for Taylor and the film she appeared in. She was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “One Battle After Another,” though the award ultimately went to “Weapons” star Amy Madigan.

Taylor appeared supportive in the moment and jumped to her feet to celebrate Madigan’s win. Still, some viewers watching at home felt Taylor deserved the award.

“Teyana Taylor was robbed, whatever,” one fan said after the result was announced.

“Teyana Taylor was robbed,” another echoed online.

Taylor still had reason to celebrate. “One Battle After Another” took home the biggest prize of the night when it was named best picture. At one point during the celebration she even playfully placed director Paul Thomas Anderson in a headlock, a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

“Who let her in the club bro,” a second viewer joked while reacting to the scene.

The film had a strong showing at the Academy Awards with 13 nominations overall.

Meanwhile Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” made Oscar history as the most nominated film of all time with 16 nominations and ultimately won four Oscars.