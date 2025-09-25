Toxicology Results Confirm Sophia Hutchins Had No Drugs or Alcohol Before Deadly Crash

Sophia Hutchins, a publicist and longtime friend of Caitlyn Jenner, tragically lost her life in a devastating accident near Jenner’s Malibu home this past summer. Now, new details from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s report shed light on what happened.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hutchins had no alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of the crash. An initial test flagged benzodiazepines, a type of anti-anxiety medication, but follow-up testing ruled it out. That means her system came back completely clean.

Hutchins’ death shook those close to Jenner, as well as fans who knew her from the E! reality series I Am Cait. She appeared in several episodes of the show and later worked as Jenner’s manager.

Sophia Hutchins’ fatal crash near Caitlyn Jenner’s home was ruled an accident. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The fatal accident happened when Hutchins was riding an ATV along Caitlyn’s street in Malibu. While driving, she collided with the bumper of a moving vehicle. The impact caused her to lose control and veer off the road, plunging about 350 feet into a ravine.

The coroner’s report lists her cause of death as “Multiple Blunt Force Injuries.” Police later ruled the crash an accident after a full investigation.

Sophia was just 29 years old.

Her death certificate, also obtained by TMZ, confirmed what many feared: the accident itself was unsurvivable given the height of the fall and the injuries she sustained.

Hutchins had been a well-known figure in Caitlyn Jenner’s circle. Beyond their professional relationship, the two were often photographed together, sparking speculation about their closeness over the years. Hutchins frequently defended Jenner in public and played a role in helping her manage media attention following Jenner’s highly publicized transition.

Despite her young age, Hutchins had built a career in publicity and media management and had become a familiar face to fans of Jenner. Those who knew her described her as ambitious, supportive, and someone who always kept her friends’ best interests at heart.

The accident is yet another reminder of how fragile life can be, especially in situations where speed and vehicles are involved. Police findings confirmed that impairment was not a factor, which underscores the randomness and sheer misfortune of the incident.

For Jenner, who has endured years in the public eye, the loss of such a close friend and ally has undoubtedly been painful. Though she has not spoken extensively about the tragedy, those close to the situation say it left a lasting mark on her inner circle.

While fans mourn the sudden loss of Hutchins, many remember her for the work she did behind the scenes and the loyalty she showed to those she cared for. At only 29, her passing leaves behind an unfinished story and a reminder of just how quickly life can change.