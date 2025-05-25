Prince William Has One Condition for Taking Prince Harry Back and It’s Left Royal Fans Speechless

Prince William is reportedly considering offering Prince Harry a way back into the royal fold — but there’s a serious catch. And it has everything to do with Meghan Markle.

According to a source close to Globe Magazine, William is open to mending fences with his younger brother, but not while Meghan is still in the picture. It’s the kind of revelation that’s sure to stir up even more drama around the already fractured royal family.

The insider claimed, “William hears all the rumours about trouble in paradise between Harry and Meghan.” And while whispers about a possible split have been floating around since early 2025, Prince Harry was quick to brush them off during his appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit back in 2024, reported by PEOPLE.

Speaking at the time, Harry said: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” before adding with a laugh, “we’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Still, it seems William isn’t convinced by the public statements and has privately drawn his own conclusions. The source added that William believes his brother has changed completely since Meghan entered his life back in 2018. “He’s watched Harry turn into a completely different person right before his eyes,” they revealed.

And William apparently places the blame squarely on Meghan. “It’s safe to say that William blames Meghan for being responsible,” the source said. “He’ll never forgive her.”

That lack of forgiveness runs deep. According to the insider, “as long as Meghan’s on the scene, William simply won’t entertain the possibility of making peace with Harry.” Any potential reconciliation, they claim, “would only work if she were long gone from Harry’s life.”

It’s a harsh line in the sand, especially coming from a future king. But even William, the source admits, doesn’t fully expect Harry to walk away from his marriage. “Realistically, William doesn’t expect his brother to leave Meghan,” they said.

Still, there was a rather blunt parting remark: “He wouldn’t be the least surprised if she gets bored of Harry at some point and spits him out.”

Whether there’s any truth to the ongoing speculation about their relationship or not, the idea that William’s one condition for peace is Meghan’s absence has certainly taken royal watchers by surprise. It paints a pretty stark picture of the current state of the brothers’ bond — once famously close, now possibly beyond repair.

With Harry and Meghan continuing their life in the US and carving out their own path, and William holding fast to his royal responsibilities in the UK, it’s hard to imagine what kind of olive branch could actually bridge that growing divide.