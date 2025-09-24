Kamala Harris on 2024 Election Night: “We Got Info Straight From Inside Fox News’ War Room”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris surprised viewers on Tuesday when she claimed during an appearance on The View that her team got information straight from a source inside Fox News’ war room on election night in 2024.

Recalling that night, Harris said her husband, Doug Emhoff, had just returned from campaigning with her brother-in-law in Pennsylvania. “We met back up in D.C., and I remember him being a little out of sorts, but there was so much happening,” she said.

She explained that Emhoff had been riding a wave of optimism after a rally filled with supporters convinced they were heading for victory. But then he spoke with a mutual friend who, according to Harris, was inside Fox News’ war room and said the data coming in from Pennsylvania did not look promising.

Kamala Harris says Fox News war room insider leaked election night data to her team (Getty Images)

Harris recalled that moment vividly, saying her husband went into the shower afterward and “prayed it was not gonna be a bad night.”

The former vice president admitted she and Emhoff avoided talking about the details of that night for years. “It was that traumatic,” she said of her loss to Donald Trump and the Republican Party. She revealed she only revisited the subject when she began writing her new book.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Her claim about receiving election night data from inside Fox News quickly stirred reactions online. Some on social media pointed to the admission as troubling, suggesting it raised questions about how sensitive information was shared. Pro-Trump accounts, in particular, seized on the story. “This is why we don’t trust Fox,” one wrote in a post that drew more than 4,000 likes.

Harris didn’t go into detail about what kind of data her team was given or how much it may have shaped their outlook that night. But her comments drew renewed attention to the chaos and intensity of the 2024 election, a race that ended with Trump’s return to the White House and left many Democrats, including Harris, grappling with the fallout.

Harris claims her husband heard bad news from Fox insider before 2024 defeat (Photo by Twitter)

For Harris, the memory remains raw. She described election night as a moment that not only ended her campaign but also tested her family. “There was so much happening,” she said, reflecting on how even now the experience feels difficult to revisit.

As her new book brings these behind-the-scenes details into the spotlight, the former vice president’s revelation about Fox News has already added another layer to the post-2024 debate. Whether it was a harmless bit of chatter from a friend or something that should have never left a network’s war room, Harris’s story is certain to fuel more discussion as she continues promoting her memoir.