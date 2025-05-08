Young Mom dies after Laughing Gas Tragedy

A tragic inquest has revealed that a 21-year-old mother, Kira Booth, died after inhaling nitrous oxide—commonly known as laughing gas while suffering from a chest infection. Her death, described as a “misadventure,” has shed light on the growing risks associated with recreational use of the gas.

Kira was found unresponsive in her Burnley, Lancashire flat by her support worker in November 2024. According to testimony heard at Preston Coroner’s Court, she had been battling mental health issues and was living independently following a turbulent few years, including time spent in a mother-and-baby unit after the birth of her child.

Her mother, Carla Booth, shared in a statement that Kira had struggled with borderline personality disorder and had been sectioned several times under the Mental Health Act. In July 2024, she had reported hearing voices and was subsequently separated from her child, seeing the baby only three times a week, according to The Sun.

Despite these challenges, Kira remained in contact with her five siblings and parents. She was remembered as a “very kind and generous” young woman with a passion for swimming, gymnastics, football, and dancing. The inquest heard that Kira’s social media silence raised concerns for her mother, who noted it was uncharacteristic. Her fears were confirmed when police discovered Kira deceased in her flat.

Detective Inspector Steven Slater, who led the investigation, stated there were no signs of foul play or injury. However, the scene revealed a number of nitrous oxide canisters—one near her bed, one behind the sofa, and 18 more in a bag ready for disposal.

Also discovered were strips of tablets, some used and some unused, along with two small plastic resealable bags suspected to have contained cocaine. Toxicology confirmed recent cocaine use, though coroner Kate Bissett explained that nitrous oxide cannot be detected posthumously due to its rapid dissipation from the body.

Ms. Bissett stressed there was no evidence of suicidal intent. “Kira wasn’t someone who had given up on normal life and was engaging in all sorts of drugs. She was someone who managed her problems by having a positive time experimenting with substances,” she said.

She also emphasized that Kira was not a habitual drug user, but had likely used nitrous oxide for recreational relief. “She was not a habitual user,” Bissett concluded, recording the cause of death as misadventure. “Kira Booth died on November 12, 2024, at her home address, having consumed nitrous oxide whilst suffering with a chest infection,” the coroner ruled.

