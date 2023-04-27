Johnny Depp’s Daughter Skipped His Wedding, But Did They Repair Their Relationship After His Divorce?

Amber Heard’s image has been hurt since she lost the 2022 defamation case her ex-husband Johnny Depp brought against her after she said in 2018 op-ed that he had abused her. But the Aquaman actor is disliked by more than just the fans.

It looks like Johnny’s daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack have had trouble with her for a long time. In fact, Lily-Rose refused to go to their wedding, which is a clear sign that Johnny and Amber’s relationship was hurting his relationship with his kids.

Since Johnny Depp and Amber’s marriage is over and he was able to show in court that she lied about him, many people want to know where he stands with his kids. What we know is as follows.

Johnny told the court in April 2022 that his daughter Lily-Rose didn’t come to his wedding to Amber in 2015 because she didn’t like her new stepmother. “Lily-Rose, my daughter, didn’t come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard did not get along very well for a number of reasons,” Johnny said.

He then talked about his ex-wife’s claimed drug use, saying that she did drugs at their wedding, which he said would have made his daughter feel uncomfortable.

Even though Lily-Rose’s departure from the wedding says a lot, Amber has said she was close to her stepdaughter at the time. In 2015, she told Marie Claire that becoming a stepmother was “an honor” and “the best, most unexpected gift” she had ever gotten. She also said, “I taste tastes I didn’t know were there. My life now has new colors that I didn’t know existed before. I’m so happy.”

Also, Amber has said that she feels protective of Johnny’s kids and that she thinks he is pushing them to do drugs.

“I felt protective of Lily-Rose and worried about her, but they weren’t my children, so it wasn’t my place,” she said on the stand. “I know it’s a touchy subject, so I understand why Johnny was so mad at me.”

Lil-Rose didn’t go to her dad’s wedding in 2015, but when Amber started saying bad things about him after they broke up, she was quick to protect him.

“My dad is the kindest, most loving person I know. He has been a wonderful father to my little brother and me, and anyone who knows him would say the same,” she wrote on Instagram with a picture of her and Johnny. But Lily-Rose took the Instagram off of her account later.

In 2021, Entertainment Tonight asked her what she thought about his defamation case in the U.K. against The Sun, which had printed Amber’s claims that he was a “wife beater.” She gave an unclear answer.

“You can’t always do everything right. No one is flawless. Period. “I think that’s just the way things are,” said the model. “But I think that a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question.”

Lily-Rose added, “I think it’s always a good idea to think about the things you’ve done and how you could have done them better.”

Even though Johnny’s work is doing better since he won his defamation case against Amber, all the attention from her claims has done a lot of damage to his image. He is said to have lost a Pirates of the Caribbean part that would have paid him $22 million.

So, Lily-Rose’s unclear answer about her father’s case might not mean that she’s mad at him. She may instead be trying to get away from the situation so it doesn’t hurt her job.

Not only has nepotism Baby modeled for big brands like Chanel, but she has also recently started acting, including a role with The Weeknd on the new HBO show The Idol. It’s safe to say that her job has a lot at risk.

Lily-Rose told Entertainment Tonight that she would be willing to work with her dad in the future, which is a good sign for their relationship. “Never say never,” she told him. “That’s not really something I think about the most. What interests me is the role I play and the story it tells. I love to work with great players, though.”

Even if Johnny’s kids aren’t upset and don’t hold him responsible for the fight with his ex-wife, it’s clear that the situation has made it harder for them to get along. It looks like Johnny sued Amber for slander not only to clear his name but also for the sake of his kids.

Johnny said on the stand, “Since I knew there was no truth to it at all, I felt it was my duty to stand up not only for myself but also for my 14- and 16-year-old children at the time.”

Johnny did just that since he won the case after Amber was found guilty of slander. Even if Johnny and his kids are still having trouble, they have a better chance than ever to focus on their ties now that the court case is over (and hopefully so is Amber Heard).