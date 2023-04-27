20-year-old man killed after he saves great-great-grandmother from knifeman

A 20-year-old man was killed when he tried to help a great-great-grandmother who was being punched and stabbed on her way to get takeout food.

Betty Walsh, an 82-year-old former bartender from Brentford, London, UK, didn’t know she’d been stabbed until someone came to help her, according to news sources.

Her attacker turned his knife on Ali Abucar Ali, who was 20 years old, and came to help Betty. Ali did not make it through the attack, which is very sad.

The Daily Mirror says that after a kidney treatment, Betty is no longer on the “critical” list at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Since her husband died more than 30 years ago, the 82-year-old woman has lived alone. She has three sons, three daughters, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Bridget, Betty’s daughter, gave a report on her mother’s health and called Ali a hero. “Everyone knew Mom. She has lived in Brentford for 60 years,” the woman said.

“She was active and in good shape because she walked every day. She was a strong woman. “She did a lot of shopping and wasn’t at all weak. She was crazy about football, especially Brentford FC.

“She worked really hard in four pubs. Her husband died more than 30 years ago, which was sad, so she raised us all on her own. She was the rock of the family.

“This is likely to have upset her quite a bit. “She didn’t know she had been hit or cut until someone came to help her.

“Ali went over and asked what was going on. He challenged the person who was hurting her and tried to help her. The next thing that happened to him was a tragedy.”

Reports say that Ali fought the person who was hurting Betty, giving his life to save hers.

Laura Williams, a local person, said, “I’ve never met Ali, but from what I’ve heard, poor Betty would have died right away if he hadn’t rushed to help her.”

“He stopped in a tough position and did something kind for others, which cost him his life. “I really don’t know what to say about how his poor family feels.

‘’They deserve every penny that comes in from their GoFundMe page. I hope it will be something that will last for him. “They brought up a good person who put himself at risk for someone else and tried to help them.

“Brentford has lost a really good person. He is a hero in every way. A GoFundMe page for Ali’s family has raised more than £130,000 ($134,000) so far.

At the time this was written, it was thought that Betty would get better. A guy in his 30s who attacked her has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.