Prince Harry Reportedly Still Waiting For Answers About Big Coronation Concern

In case you didn’t hear, King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Artists like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and the British band Take That are all set to perform at the royal show on Sunday, May 7. This means that the event is expected to be very big.

Along with this, there will likely be a lot of planned street parties. The Monday after the coronation, people in the U.K. will also have an extra bank holiday to help them celebrate. It’s safe to say that Charles is doing everything he can for his long-awaited rise to the throne.

Obviously, it wouldn’t be a royal event without at least a little bit of drama. There was a lot of talk about Harry and Meghan’s plans for the coronation in the weeks before Buckingham Palace announced them. In the end, it was revealed that Harry would go to his dad’s crowning without the Duchess of Sussex.

Now, a person has told Page Six that Harry doesn’t know where he will be sitting at his dad’s wedding or many other details about the event.

If Prince Harry going to the wedding wasn’t weird enough because of what he said in “Spare,” not knowing simple information like the seating plan could be another way to make him feel out of place. The U.S. Sun says Harry will be 10 rows away from the rest of the family, but a source for Page Six says, “Harry hasn’t been told where he’s sitting yet, but I doubt it’s as far back as the 10th row.”

Still, Harry may worry about where his spot is because his ties with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Catherine are still said to be tense. But he is close to his aunts Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall.

There have been no more public comments about Harry, but it seems like he doesn’t want to be a part of whatever drama is going on around the crowning. “Harry will be there to back up his dad. All I know is that it would be too much to ask for much more from him. He doesn’t want to do anything other than get in and out,” the person said.

No matter, if Harry’s not being given details like where he should sit, is on purpose, or just a mistake by the people who planned the crowning, there will be stress on the day of the event.